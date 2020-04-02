Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

Shares of AME stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

