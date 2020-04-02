Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.92.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $496.65 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $8,748,861. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

