Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,208.36.

NYSE AZO opened at $776.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $981.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,103.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

