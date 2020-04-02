Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.