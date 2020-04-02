Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

McKesson stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.71 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.