Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 20,639 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,220,788 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 491,344 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 350,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

