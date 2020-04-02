Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 69,445 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,445 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

In other First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $115,875.00.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.