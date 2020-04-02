Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LW opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

