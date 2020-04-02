Laurentian Lowers Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Price Target to C$1.00

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of GUY stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Guyana Goldfields has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of $47.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

