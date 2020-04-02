Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth $4,965,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.