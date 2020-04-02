LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of LGL opened at $8.28 on Thursday. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

