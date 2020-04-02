Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,904,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 56.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,646,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.