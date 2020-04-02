Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LITB opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Lightinthebox has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Lightinthebox alerts:

Lightinthebox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightinthebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightinthebox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.