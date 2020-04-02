Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.53. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

