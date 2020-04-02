Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.22.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

