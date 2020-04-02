Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NYSE LYV opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -555.35 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,938,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,128,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

