Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

NYSE LOMA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $423.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.