LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.