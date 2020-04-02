Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

