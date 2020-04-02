Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lydall has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:LDL opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lydall has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lydall by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

