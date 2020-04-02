Macy’s (NYSE:M) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cleveland Research cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

M opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $3,582,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,637,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

