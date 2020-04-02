Mark E. Ferguson III Buys 1,239 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Mark E. Ferguson III acquired 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $24,507.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,950 shares in the company, valued at $157,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VSEC stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VSE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 4,016.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

