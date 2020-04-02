Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $4,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,405,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,639,000 after buying an additional 125,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591 shares of company stock valued at $198,518 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

