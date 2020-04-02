Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 40,020 Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Group news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Group stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.89. Aspen Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

