Marshall Wace LLP Invests $331,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 69,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

NYSE ASR opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

