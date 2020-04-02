Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,664 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 839,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,253,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 732,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.