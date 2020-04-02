Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

