Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Posner bought 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

