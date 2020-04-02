MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MKC stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

