Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Update

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,659,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,304.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Meredith has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $548.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.39%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.