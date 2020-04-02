Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MESO. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,440,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.