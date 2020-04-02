Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $105.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as low as $72.89 and last traded at $76.87, approximately 1,154,957 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 609,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.