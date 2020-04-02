Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.