Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $127,000 Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

