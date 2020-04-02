Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $93,000 Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

