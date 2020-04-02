Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Moleculin Biotech worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

