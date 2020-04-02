Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

MNTA opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,061,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

