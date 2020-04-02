Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a news impact score of -4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

