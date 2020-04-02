National Bank Financial Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$6.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE ACQ opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$809.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.68%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.