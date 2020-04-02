Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 486.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Natural Resource Partners worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

