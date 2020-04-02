Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Netflix’s score:

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $364.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.22 and a 200 day moving average of $320.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.69.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.