Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $364.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.22 and its 200 day moving average is $320.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

