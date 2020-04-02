Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.19. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.