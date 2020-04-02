Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NR stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.45.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

