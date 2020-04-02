Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 27th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $582.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

