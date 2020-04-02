Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s ranking:

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $17.28.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.94 billion. Analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSANY shares. UBS Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

