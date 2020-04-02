Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Stake Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NID. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 158,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

NYSE NID opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.