Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.36–0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.38. Okta also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.17)-($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

