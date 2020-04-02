Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.17)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $171-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.07 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to -0.36–0.31 EPS.

OKTA stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

