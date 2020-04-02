Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.17–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.23. Okta also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to -0.36–0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.30.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. Okta has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

